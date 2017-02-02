SEOUL Feb 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
may build a manufacturing base in the United States
for its home appliances business, a person familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Thursday, amid growing concerns about
protectionist policies pursued by the new Trump administration.
The person, who declined to be identified due to lack of
authorisation to speak publicly on the matter, told Reuters
Samsung has not yet decided on specifics including how much it
might invest and where it might build a new base.
Samsung said in an emailed statement that the company
continues to "evaluate new investment needs" in the United
States.
LG Electronics Inc is looking at Tennessee as a
location for a new home appliances and television plant that is
under consideration, a separate source familiar with the matter
said.
LG said in January that it was considering building a U.S.
manufacturing facility. A company spokeswoman declined to
comment further.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)