SEOUL Feb 3 South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will consider mergers or acquisitions when the right opportunities arise, the company's co-chief executive said on Tuesday.

Yoon Boo-keun, head of Samsung's consumer electronics business, also said during a press conference that new home appliances products launching this year will be loaded with the company's Tizen operating platform as part of the company's push into the Internet of things.

