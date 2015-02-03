RPT-Croatia's Agrokor faces race to restock as it fights for survival
* Agrokor crisis threatens government, economy and Balkan region
SEOUL Feb 3 South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will consider mergers or acquisitions when the right opportunities arise, the company's co-chief executive said on Tuesday.
Yoon Boo-keun, head of Samsung's consumer electronics business, also said during a press conference that new home appliances products launching this year will be loaded with the company's Tizen operating platform as part of the company's push into the Internet of things.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Agrokor crisis threatens government, economy and Balkan region
COVENTRY, England, May 11 Gordon Brown, the last man to lead a Labour government in Britain, urged party supporters on Thursday not to lose faith through "difficult times", with polls predicting current party leader Jeremy Corbyn on course for electoral defeat.