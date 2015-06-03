SEOUL, June 3 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd has no plans to merge with sister company
Samsung SDS Co Ltd, a senior Samsung Electronics
executive said on Wednesday, responding to recent market
speculation about such a possibility.
"The management wants me to express clearly that we do not
have a plan to merge with SDS," Robert Yi, Samsung Electronics'
head of investor relations, said at a company event in Seoul.
Some investors and analysts have said that the two companies
may merge in the near future in order to ensure a stable
transfer of management control from current Samsung Group
leader Lee Kun-hee to his children.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)