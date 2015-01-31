SEOUL Jan 31 South Korea's Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd said on Saturday that it would acquire
Brazilian printing solutions company Simpress, the latest deal
by the tech giant to bolster its business-to-business
operations.
The acquisition comes as Samsung searches for ways to
stabilise earnings. The maker of Galaxy smartphones reported its
first annual profit decline in three years as contributions from
its erstwhile cashcow mobile division fell sharply.
One of the tech giant's responses to the uncertain
smartphone outlook has been making acquisitions to strengthen
its business offerings for corporate clients.
Samsung in November acquired U.S. based server-side caching
software company Proximal Data. The Korean firm also acquired
U.S.-based Quietside, distributor of heating, ventilation and
air conditioning products, and Canadian mobile printing
solutions company PrinterOn.
A Samsung spokeswoman declined to comment on how much the
firm is paying to acquire Simpress.
