SEOUL, July 18 Nearly 200 managers at Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd's mobile division have voluntarily returned a
quarter of their first-half bonuses, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said, with the firm poised to post its
worst quarterly profit in two years.
Samsung Electronics earlier this month announced
operating profit guidance for April-June that was far below most
analysts' forecasts. The world's biggest smartphone maker is
facing slowing market growth and intensifying competition.
The decision to return some of the bonus was partly a
gesture to demonstrate that managers are taking responsibility
for the earnings decline, and partly a way to show that
management will work harder, the source told Reuters on Friday,
declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Such gestures are not uncommon in South Korea's corporate
world, where senior employees of listed companies have been
known to take similar steps when performance dips. The source
did not give further details, though local media reports
estimated that the value of the returned bonuses would likely
exceed 3 billion won ($2.92 million).
A Samsung Electronics spokeswoman declined to comment.
Samsung's cash-cow smartphone business has been losing
market share as Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi and Lenovo Group
Ltd offer increasingly feature-rich phones at lower
prices.
Meanwhile, a survey of 35 major global markets by researcher
Counterpoint showed the flagship Galaxy S5 smartphone was
outsold by Apple Inc's iPhone 5S in the month of May,
suggesting that the device was not selling as well as hoped.
Samsung pointed to inventory buildup for its mid-to-low tier
products as well as the strength of the South Korean won in its
earnings guidance last week.
Samsung will disclose its full earnings for April-June on
July 31.
($1 = 1028.7000 Korean Won)
