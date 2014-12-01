SEOUL Dec 1 South Korean conglomerate Samsung
Group said on Monday that the mobile division chief of
flagship affiliate Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has
retained his position.
There was intense speculation that J.K. Shin, Samsung
Electronics' co-chief executive officer, could be removed from
his position following a rapid profit decline from the erstwhile
cash cow smartphone business. But Samsung Group said Shin was
not part of the annual personnel changes at its various
affiliates announced Monday.
Samsung Electronics' semiconductor business head Kwon
Oh-hyun and consumer electronics business head Yoon Boo-keun
will also remain in their respective positions.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)