SEOUL, March 31 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said on Friday it paid Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, the
third-generation leader of Samsung Group, 1.135
billion won ($1.02 million) last year, disclosing his
compensation for the first time.
Lee is currently on trial for bribery, embezzlement and
other charges amid a corruption scandal that has rocked South
Korea.
Lee's compensation package includes 476 million won in wages
equivalent to three months' pay as director. South Korean
companies are required to disclose compensation for executives
who sit on the board and are paid at least 500 million won on an
annual basis.
($1 = 1,117.2300 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Randy Fabi)