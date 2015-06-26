SEOUL, June 26 South Korea's Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd said on Friday it will exit the hard disk drive motor business and sell assets related to the operations in order to concentrate its efforts on its core businesses.

The company, which supplies smartphone components such as camera modules to sister firm Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , did not give additional details on its plans including who it might sell the business assets to.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics said earlier this month that it was contemplating exiting non-core businesses. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)