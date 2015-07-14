SEOUL, July 14 South Korea's Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it will exit more non-core businesses, such as the manufacturing of modules to regulate supply of power to electronics devices, as it seeks to narrow the company's focus.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics, in a regulatory filing, said staff working in the respective product lines - including tuner modules that receive broadcast signals for TVs and set top boxes, and electronic tags displaying product information and pricing - will become shareholders of a new holding firm and take control of operations.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics, which last month said it will sell its hard disk drive motor assets, will take a minority stake in the new holding firm, a company spokesman said without providing further details. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)