SEOUL, July 14 South Korea's Samsung
Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it
will exit more non-core businesses, such as the manufacturing of
modules to regulate supply of power to electronics devices, as
it seeks to narrow the company's focus.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics, in a regulatory filing, said
staff working in the respective product lines - including tuner
modules that receive broadcast signals for TVs and set top
boxes, and electronic tags displaying product information and
pricing - will become shareholders of a new holding firm and
take control of operations.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics, which last month said it will
sell its hard disk drive motor assets, will take a minority
stake in the new holding firm, a company spokesman said without
providing further details.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)