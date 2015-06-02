* Firm's HDD motor, power module businesses could be spun
SEOUL, June 2 South Korea's Samsung
Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd is considering spinning off
some of its least profitable businesses as part of restructuring
efforts throughout Samsung Group ahead of a looming management
succession.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics, which supplies smartphone
components such as camera modules to sister firm Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, said on Tuesday it was weighing
the options for businesses including hard disk drive motors and
power modules for electronics devices.
A spokesman said the firm no final decision had been made
about the restructuring, which comes after the company posted a
99.6 percent drop in its 2014 profit largely due to the decline
in Samsung Electronics' smartphone sales.
A potential spin-off would add to the growing list of
restructuring efforts within Samsung Group as Jay Y. Lee, the
son and likely successor to group leader Lee Kun-hee, prepares
to take over as his father remains hospitalised following a May
2014 heart attack.
Several Samsung units have in recent months exited
non-essential or low-growth operations. Samsung Electronics late
last year sold its fibre optics business and scaled back its
light emitting diode lighting business, while Samsung Group
decided to sell its chemical and defense arms to Hanwha Group.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics said its hard disk drive motor and
power module businesses accounts for about 1 trillion won in
annual revenue. Daishin Securities analyst John Park said the
businesses, however, make no meaningful profit contribution and
offer little growth prospects.
"Samsung Electro-Mechanics is focusing on profitability by
cutting fixed costs and cutting businesses in which earnings
improvement will be difficult," Park said.
