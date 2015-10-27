BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer
LAS VEGAS Oct 27 Samsung Electronics Co's new mobile payment service Samsung Pay is seeing strong repeat usage among U.S. consumers with an average of eight transactions per user, the smartphone maker said on Tuesday.
Samsung Pay, which allows consumers to pay at retail locations using their smartphones, was launched on Sept 28 in the United States.
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.