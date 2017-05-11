UPDATE 1-Tesco computer glitch hits home deliveries, orders cancelled
June 20 British supermarket chain Tesco Plc said on Tuesday a computer glitch had resulted in the cancellation of many home deliveries and disrupted services nationwide.
SEOUL May 11 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it plans to make a separate announcement about executive reshuffles at its components businesses.
The firm earlier on Thursday announced new appointments for product businesses such as smartphones and televisions.
A Samsung spokeswoman declined to comment on when similar announcements for other businesses such as semiconductors and displays will be made.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
BRATISLAVA, June 20 Volkswagen was hit by its first ever strike in Slovakia on Tuesday as workers began a walkout to demand a higher pay increase which could hurt the central European country's manufacturing output.