* Three deputies to mobile chief leaving - source
* Samsung facing worst annual profit in three years
* Local media say 25 pct of mobile business execs are out
(Recasts with executive departures, adds details)
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Dec 4 Three deputies to the head of
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's mobile division are
leaving, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday,
as the world's largest smartphone maker faces a rapid decline in
profit.
The person, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity
of the matter, said the executives directly report to division
chief J.K. Shin, who this week retained his post despite sagging
smartphone sales and expectations the company will see its worst
annual profit in three years in 2014.
The departures included global marketing chief D.J. Lee, the
source said, confirming earlier media reports.
Samsung Electronics declined to say if any executives were
leaving the company as it announced its annual reshuffle for
executive-level staff.
But the announcement showed Samsung had made 165
executive-level promotions, the lowest number in at least four
years, underscoring the strains the South Korean company is
under.
"Shin was given another chance, given his past
contributions, but he will definitely continue to feel the
pressure going forward," said IBK Securities analyst Lee
Seung-woo ahead of Samsung Electronics' staff announcement.
Samsung's share of the smartphone market has fallen
year-on-year for the last three quarters, squeezed by Chinese
rivals like Xiaomi Technology Co Ltd at the low-end and
Apple Inc's iPhones in the premium segment.
Samsung Electronics is expected to announce its annual
business reorganisation plan by next week.
The company has kept mum about the details but the Joongang
Ilbo newspaper reported earlier that Samsung will reduce
executive-level positions for its mobile communications business
by 25 percent. Other media reported the company could hive off
its medical equipment business.
Samsung earlier this week said it will sell its fibre optics
business to U.S. speciality glass maker Corning Inc, its
second exit from a non-core business this quarter.
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Miral Fahmy)