(Adds analyst comments, updates shares)
June 5 Barnes & Noble Inc will develop a
tablet with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd as it tries
to revive its money-losing Nook digital business.
The tablets will combine Samsung's hardware with Nook's
software, allowing Barnes & Noble to focus on providing digital
reading technology and content without spending on developing
hardware.
Barnes & Noble said last year that it would stop producing
Nook tablets until it found a partner, after losing hundreds of
millions of dollars trying to compete with Amazon.com Inc
, Apple Inc and Google Inc .
"The deal signals that Barnes & Noble is repositioning Nook
as a content-centric, rather than device-centric, business,"
Maxim Group analysts wrote in a note.
Nook was originally launched as an e-reader along the lines
of Amazon's Kindle, but failed to take off.
A 7-inch version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 Nook tablet is
slated for a U.S. launch in early August. The devices will be
sold at Barnes & Noble's nearly 700 stores and on its website,
bn.com.
"(This deal) is as good as it gets for Barnes & Noble,"
Janney Capital Markets analyst David Strasser wrote in a note.
The deal will drive cutting-edge design and help the
bookseller slash losses at its Nook division, while drastically
reducing manufacturing expenses over the next two years and
adding to revenue growth, he said.
The agreement offers access to Barnes & Noble's digital
collection of more than 3 million books, magazines and
newspapers, the companies said in a statement.
"A partnership with Samsung raises the question, is Samsung
interested in making further investments in Barnes & Noble as
they look to expand their retail footprint in an effort to
compete with Apple," Maxim Group analysts said.
They added that a store-in-store strategy between the
companies was a possibility, similar to the arrangement Samsung
has with Best Buy Co Inc.
Barnes & Noble has agreed to buy 1 million tablets in the
first year after launch. This period will be extended to 15
months if the devices do not meet sales targets, the company
said in a filing. (link.reuters.com/tan89v)
The company said on Thursday that it would continue to offer
its Nook GlowLight e-book reader, launched in October.
Barnes & Noble shares rose as much as 4 percent to $19.67 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Kirti Pandey and Simon Jennings)