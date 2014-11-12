* Nvidia sued Samsung, Qualcomm for patent infringement in
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 11 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
has accused Nvidia Corp of infringing
several of its chip-related patents and for making false claims
about its products, counter-suing after Nvidia filed a suit
against the Korean company in September.
Samsung Electronics, which filed a lawsuit in a U.S. federal
court on Nov. 4, is seeking damages for deliberate infringement
of several technical patents, including a few that govern the
way semiconductors buffer and use data.
The South Korean firm, the world's largest smartphone maker,
also accuses Nvidia of false advertising when it says its
"Shield" tablet sports the world's fastest mobile processor, the
Tegra. Samsung Electronics cites benchmarking studies performed
by researchers at Primate Labs as proving that claim false.
"We are pursuing necessary legal measures to defend our
intellectual property rights and to ensure our continued growth
in the IT industry," Samsung Electronics said in an emailed
statement.
Samsung's lawsuit came after Nvidia accused the Asian
company and rival Qualcomm Inc of infringing patents on
its graphics-processing unit (GPU).
Nvidia vies with Qualcomm in the business of providing chips
for smartphones and tablets. The U.S. chipmaker said in
September that Qualcomm and Samsung had used Nvidia's patented
technologies without a license in Samsung's mobile devices,
including the just-launched Galaxy Note 4 and Galaxy Note Edge.
"We'll review and respond to these new claims against us,
and look forward to presenting our case on how Nvidia GPU
patents are being used without a license," Nvidia said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Nvidia also pointed to a benchmarking study that supported
its claim that the Tegra was the fastest mobile processor on the
market.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Additional reporting by Se Young
Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Ryan Woo)