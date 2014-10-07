* Samsung Q3 op profit seen at 4.1 trln won vs 5.6 trln won
* Q3 profit likely lowest since Q2 2011
* Samsung says Q4 smartphone outlook remains uncertain
* Shares rise as investors see bottom
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Oct 7 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
is heading for its first annual earnings drop since
2011 after it revealed its July-September profit would be the
lowest in more than three years and said short-term prospects
for smartphones were uncertain.
The world's smartphone leader has seen its global market
share decline in annual terms for the past two quarters,
according to Strategy Analytics, out-classed by Apple Inc's
iPhones in the premium segment and undercut by Chinese
rivals like Lenovo Group Ltd and Xiaomi Inc at the
bottom end.
Even so, Samsung's shares had jumped 1.1 percent by 0229
GMT, reflecting expectations that the company's profits have
bottomed and will pick up with the launch of cheaper smartphone
models in the months ahead.
"Considering the operating profit guidance, it looks like
the company dealt with unsold inventory issues during the third
quarter," Alpha Asset Management fund manager Hong Jeong-woong
said. "I think Samsung's earnings are at a turning point."
Samsung said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that
operating profit for the third quarter likely fell 59.7 percent
to 4.1 trillion won ($3.8 billion), well below a mean forecast
of 5.6 trillion won tipped by a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey
of 43 analysts.
This would mark the South Korean giant's weakest quarterly
profit since the second quarter of 2011 and the fourth
consecutive quarter of earnings declines on a yearly basis.
Samsung said that although "uncertainty" persisted in the
mobile business, which accounted for nearly 70 percent of its
2013 operating profit, it "cautiously expects" higher shipments
of new smartphones and strong seasonal demand for TV products.
Many analysts and investors believe the best days are behind
Samsung's mobile division as it will need to sacrifice margins
to keep cheaper Chinese handsets grabbing more of its turf, even
though new products like the Galaxy Note 4 will help nudge
profits higher in the current quarter.
Operating margin for the smartphone business fell
substantially in the quarter due to higher marketing expenditure
and sharply lower average selling prices, as the proportion of
shipments for high-end devices fell and prices for older models
dropped, Samsung said.
HMC Investment analyst Greg Roh said Samsung's average
smartphone selling price likely fell to $224 in the third
quarter from $301 in the second quarter. In comparison,
Counterpoint analyst Tom Kang says Apple's average sales price
may rise to about $605 for July-September from $580 in the
previous period, with the release of new iPhone models.
While smartphone prices will generally trend lower as the
cheaper end of the market grows, Roh said Samsung should be able
to make up for lower margins with stronger volumes once it
revamped its product lineup.
The firm has released new premium smartphones such as the
Galaxy Note 4 in recent months, featuring metal frames in a bid
to address complaints about the use of plastic in the past.
Samsung also aims to launch more cost-competitive devices in
the mid-to-low end segments. Analysts expect these products to
appear by the end of October.
Nomura said in a note to clients in late September that
Samsung would release a new mid-tier product late this month
valued at between $300 and $400. The new device would use
similar components to the flagship Galaxy S5 smartphone, priced
at about $500, the brokerage said.
Samsung's chip division is a lone bright spot. The world's
top memory chip maker said returns from its memory business in
the third quarter improved sequentially due to strong seasonal
demand.
On Monday Samsung revealed plans to spend $14.7 billion on a
new chip facility near Seoul - its biggest investment in a
single plant - as it leans on its semiconductor business to
offset weakness in smartphones.
