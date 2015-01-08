* Q4 profit likely 5.2 trln won, vs 5 trln won analyst
f'casts
* Outlook points to first annual profit decline in 3 yrs
* Shares up on earnings recovery hopes
* Cash-cow smartphone business losing market share
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Jan 8 Global smartphone leader Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday confirmed
expectations for its first annual profit decline since 2011,
although a pickup in the fourth quarter hinted that earnings may
have stabilised in the short term.
The South Korean tech giant lost market share for three
consecutive quarters up to July-September, and analysts say the
trend likely continued in the October-December period thanks to
competition from Apple Inc's new iPhones and cheaper
Chinese rivals like Xiaomi Inc.
Still, expectations of healthy memory chip demand and
improvements in the mobile business on the back of new
mid-to-low tier smartphones are buoying hopes that Samsung has
at last staunched the bleeding in quarterly earnings.
"I think the company will show a turnaround," said CIMB
analyst Lee Do-hoon, pointing to the positive outlook for
Samsung's foundry and display panel businesses this year.
Samsung said its fourth-quarter operating profit is likely
to be 5.2 trillion won ($4.74 billion), beating a mean forecast
of 5 trillion won from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 44
analysts.
The outlook means Samsung's 2014 profit will probably be 25
trillion won, the weakest in three years, although it marks a
rebound from the third-quarter's 4.1 trillion won profit which
was the firm's lowest quarterly result in more than three years.
The company is expected to release its annual results around the
end of January.
Samsung shares were trading 0.5 percent higher as of 0310
GMT, compared with a 1.1 percent rise for the broader market
.
"There were concerns about the mobile division but it looks
like the won's recent weakness against the dollar and the Galaxy
Note 4 impact helped," HMC Investment analyst Greg Roh said,
referring to solid sales of Samsung's latest flagship phone.
"I expect profits to continue improving through at least the
second quarter of 2015."
Several analysts tipped the semiconductor division to have
earned more than the cash cow mobile business in
October-December, buoyed by healthy demand for memory chips from
personal computers and smartphones.
The company did not provide a breakdown of its earnings
figures in Thursday's outlook, but a person with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters that components sales
picked up across the board, with healthy demand for memory chips
and higher liquid crystal display panel prices.
The mobile division's contribution to Samsung's profit has
slipped from about 68 percent at its peak in 2013 to about 44
percent in the third quarter, as its high-end offerings lost out
to Apple's iPhones. Meanwhile buyers in booming emerging markets
like China have opted for cheaper devices rather than Samsung's
flagship Galaxy series.
The mobile division's fourth-quarter profit improved
slightly from the previous quarter due to a pickup in sales of
premium products like the Galaxy Note 4 and lower marketing
costs, the person with knowledge of the matter said, requesting
anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly.
But overall smartphone shipments fell, the person added.
Analysts say the company's new focus on mid-to-low tier
smartphones will squeeze margins and cap profits, offsetting the
benefits of the expected increase in sales.
"It'd be hard to expect a sharp pickup in earnings from the
mobile division in the absence of a hit product," Korea
Investment Trust Management Baik Jae-yer said.
The median forecast from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of
52 analysts tips a 23.8 trillion won profit for 2015, which
would mean a second straight annual decline if Thursday's profit
guidance is confirmed.
Samsung is talking up its internet of things-related
businesses such as the smart home as the next big thing, while
launching new quantum dot televisions and metal-body smartphones
to boost earnings. But investors do not expect a profit surge
from Samsung in the near term.
"What Samsung needs to show under the new regime of Vice
Chairman Jay Y. Lee is stabilisation, and that includes
earnings," HDC Asset Management fund manager Park Jung-hoon said
ahead of Samsung's guidance.
