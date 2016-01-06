* Firm expected to guide for $5.5 bln in Q4 operating profit
* Investors concerned about weaker chip, display demand
* Some analysts tip 2016 profit to drop for 2nd time in 3
yrs
SEOUL, Jan 6 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd may be due for another profit drop in 2016, as
slowing demand for consumer electronics saps momentum for the
less-glamourous components businesses that offset last year's
smartphone struggles.
The world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones is
expected to guide on Friday its second straight quarter of
annual profit growth for October-December. Analysts expect the
South Korean firm's overall 2015 earnings to have rebounded
moderately from 2014, when profit fell for the first time in
three years.
But slower growth in China and the persistent weakness of
emerging market currencies are eroding demand for consumer
electronics, undercutting prices of the memory chips and
displays that Samsung leaned on to cope with its mobile profit
decline, and clouding its earnings prospects.
"I initially thought Samsung's 2016 profits would fall but
still be close to 2015's, but that seems unrealistic at this
point," said Park Jung-hoon, fund manager for HDC Asset
Management.
"Nobody has any idea about when and by how much demand can
recover."
A Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate derived from a survey of 30
analysts tips Samsung's fourth-quarter profit to have risen 26
percent from a year earlier to 6.6 trillion won ($5.52 billion).
But some brokerages recently cut their forecasts citing
weaker-than-anticipated components sales, pushing the stock to
its lowest level in three months on Monday.
Samsung Chief Executive Kwon Oh-hyun warned on Monday the
firm faced challenges from weak global growth and heightened
uncertainties stemming from factors such as financial risks for
emerging markets.
The downbeat remarks come amid growing concerns that Samsung
and other tech industry firms such as Apple Inc will
face earnings pressures in coming quarters as tepid demand
undercut sales.
Apple's shares sank 2.5 percent on Tuesday afternoon after
Japan's Nikkei business daily reported the U.S. giant would cut
production of its latest iPhone models by about 30 percent in
the January-March quarter as inventories piled up.
CHIPPING AWAY
Researcher TrendForce expects 2016 global semiconductor
sales to shrink 0.6 percent to $329 billion, with memory chips
seen as a major drag as global smartphone market growth slows.
The launch of Microsoft Corp's Windows 10 operating
system has failed to spark demand for personal computers, while
some analysts say weaker-than-expected sales of Apple's new
iPhones is also hurting chipmakers.
IHS Technology data shows that display panel prices for key
products including televisions and laptop computers declined
steadily throughout the fourth quarter, underscoring margin
pressures.
"Inventory buildup stemming from weak demand will push
components prices to lower-than-anticipated levels during the
first half of 2016," KTB Securities analyst Jin Sung-hye said in
a report, cutting a 2016 profit forecast for Samsung to 24.2
trillion won from 25.4 trillion won previously.
To be sure, Samsung's commanding market position and
technological lead in the memory business leave it well-placed
to weather the downturn. A $58 billion cash pile allows Samsung
to spend big on developing high-end products such as
10-nanometre processors and foldable screens, even with the
record share buybacks planned.
Nevertheless, Samsung will be hard-pressed to make up for
weaker components sales as it loses smartphone market share to
rivals such as Apple and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.
Its push into new businesses such as auto components and
healthcare products may take years before generating meaningful
returns.
($1 = 1,194.6000 won)
