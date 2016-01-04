* CEO warns staff of weak global growth in New Year message
SEOUL, Jan 4 South Korean tech giant Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd said it expects a difficult
business environment in 2016 due to weak global economic
conditions and heightened competition in key businesses
including memory chips and smartphones.
In a statement on Monday, Samsung said Chief Executive Kwon
Oh-hyun told employees in a New Year's address that low global
growth will persist this year, with greater uncertainty stemming
from issues such as financial risks for emerging countries.
The comments, which didn't disclose specific forecasts, come
amid growing concerns that October-December results for the
world's biggest maker of smartphones and chips may be weaker
than previously expected. By 0302 GMT Samsung shares were down
3.4 percent, after earlier dropping 3.5 percent to a three-month
low, while the broader Seoul market was off 1.5 percent.
"Negative impact from weak demand and falling sales prices
for semiconductor and liquid crystal display industries was
likely bigger than initially anticipated," brokerage Korea
Investment said in a report issued separately on Monday.
Korea Investment lowered its estimate for Samsung's
fourth-quarter operating profit to 6.4 trillion won ($5.41
billion) from 6.8 trillion won previously. The mean estimate of
36 analysts' forecasts compiled from a survey by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S is for operating profit of 6.8 trillion won, 8.1 percent
lower than the 7.4 trillion won booked in the third quarter.
Samsung CEO Kwon also warned of greater competition in the
firm's main businesses, Samsung said in its statement, without
offering detailed financial forecasts.
The firm is expected to issue official earnings guidance for
the October-December period on Friday. It already said in late
October that operating profit for the quarter will be lower than
July-September earnings, citing seasonally weaker demand for its
component businesses.
($1 = 1,183.4000 won)
