* Samsung Elec Q3 profit seen weakest since Q4 2011
* New smartphone launches likely to come at lower margins
* Strong memory business offers support
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Oct 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's
profit is seen weakening further in the
third-quarter, underscoring the downturn in its market-leading
smartphone business and piling pressure on the firm to deliver a
revamped product lineup.
Analysts forecast the world's largest smartphone maker,
which is due to give its July-September earnings guidance on or
around Oct 7, to show its worst operating profit in nearly three
years, with a slow recovery seen starting in the fourth quarter.
And for the first time in more than three years, Samsung's
semiconductor business could bring in more profits in the
quarter than its erstwhile cash-cow handset business, some
analysts say.
"What's expected now is for the company to hit bottom and
gradually recover, but we have now seen smartphone-related
earnings peak," Korea Investment Trust Management fund manager
Baik Jae-yer said.
Analysts and investors say Samsung's days of massive
smartphone-driven earnings are over, as Apple Inc grabs
the lion's share of profits at the high end of the market and
Chinese makers of cheap and feature-rich smartphones, like
Lenovo Group Ltd and Xiaomi Inc, erode margins at the
low end.
Samsung, however, is not on the same slide to irrelevance as
Nokia Oyj, the Finnish company that sold its
once-dominant phone business to Microsoft in April, the
analysts said, as it has a track record for quickly correcting
its mistakes.
"We used to look at the smartphone market from an Apple vs.
Samsung framework, but it turns out that it was really Apple vs.
Android," IBK Securities analyst Lee Seung-woo said, referring
to Google Inc's mobile operating system which powers
most smartphones including Samsung's.
"Samsung used to take all the profits from Android because
its rivals were doing such a poor job. Now there's very little
difference between Samsung and its Android rivals," Lee said.
SCEPTICAL STREET
Samsung President D.J. Lee last week forecast a quick
recovery for the mobile division, calling recent smartphone woes
"temporary".
The new Galaxy Note 4 flagship smartphone has been
well-received by critics, and Lee said pre-orders were stronger
than for its predecessor.
Even so, Samsung shares touched a low of 1.141 million won
last week, their worst since July 25, 2012. About half of 42
analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S have cut their
third-quarter earnings forecasts since Sept 16, by an average of
28 percent.
The mean forecast of 42 analysts tips Samsung's
third-quarter operating profit to slip 45 percent to 5.6
trillion won ($5.28 billion) from a record 10.2 trillion won a
year earlier, which would be the weakest since the fourth
quarter of 2011.
Analysts said a lack of major smartphone product launches
and higher marketing costs for clearing unsold inventory are
likely hurt the bottom line. A company spokeswoman declined to
comment on inventory issues.
At the same time, Apple's new, out-sized iPhone 6 Plus is
expected to cut into Samsung's phablet turf, potentially hurting
Galaxy Note 4 sales.
In the mid-to-low tier markets, any market share gains for
Samsung will come at the expense of margins, Nomura said in a
client note last week.
"We expect this to be the beginning of a game of chicken in
some respects against Chinese players and other competitors," it
said.
Samsung's chip business is soothing some of its pain -
ironically due in part to demand from Apple's latest iPhone
launch.
Research firm DRAMeXchange expects Apple's consumption of
mobile DRAM chips to grow to 25 percent of global supply next
year from 16.5 percent currently, supporting prices for
chipmakers.
($1 = 1,061.5000 Korean won)
