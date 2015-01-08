SEOUL Jan 8 Samsung Electronics shares opened 2.5 percent higher on Thursday, after the company estimated its fourth-quarter operating profit at 5.2 trillion won ($4.73 billion), beating analyst forecasts.

The earnings guidance, released on Thursday morning before the markets opened, was higher than a 5 trillion won mean estimate of 44 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Samsung is expected to release its final earnings figure for the October-December period near the end of January. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)