Sept 3 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
has launched a virtual reality headset for its new Galaxy Note 4
phablet using technology from Oculus VR, a company that Facebook
Inc is buying for $2 billion.
The wireless headset, called Samsung Gear VR Innovator
Edition, allows users to watch videos and play games in a
virtual reality setting. (bit.ly/1BblPOE)
The headset will be launched with four visual settings that
simulate experiences such as sitting in a theater or being on
stage. (bit.ly/1umHC2M)
Sony Corp too has a prototype for a virtual reality
headset for its Playstation 4 games console. The headset, in
development under the name "Project Morpheus", is designed to
project images that shift along with the movements of a gamer's
head.
Samsung, the world's biggest mobile phone maker, unveiled
its new Galaxy Note 4 phablet earlier on Wednesday.
The phablet features a crisper, 5.7-inch display in a metal
frame, reflecting Samsung's latest design strategy to keep pace
with rivals including Apple Inc, which is expected to
launch its first large-screen iPhone next week.
The new Galaxy Note 4 offers accessories designed to attract
gamers. It also has an improved pen stylus and related software
as a handwriting alternative to typing on a keyboard.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)