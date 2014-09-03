(Adds Oculus VR executive quotes and details)
By Lehar Maan and Malathi Nayak
Sept 3 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
has launched a virtual reality headset for its new Galaxy Note 4
phablet using technology from Oculus VR, a company that Facebook
Inc acquired for $2 billion.
The wireless headset, called Samsung Gear VR Innovator
Edition, allows users to watch videos and play games in a
virtual reality setting.
Samsung, the world's biggest mobile phone maker, unveiled
the Galaxy Note 4 phablet earlier on Wednesday.
The headset, into which the Note 4 can be docked, will have
four visual settings that simulate experiences such as sitting
in a theater or being on stage.
The headset is a beta version for "developers and
enthusiasts; it's going to be sold online only," Oculus VR Chief
Executive Brendan Iribe said. "It's not mass-market consumer
ready."
Samsung did not announce a price for the product but said it
would be available later this year.
The Gear VR is not the first mobile virtual reality headset.
Earlier this year, Google showed off a cardboard box
that when attached to an Android phone transforms it into a
virtual reality headset.
The Gear VR has lower latency and better images compared to
previously developed mobile VR headsets from Google and others,
Iribe said.
Sony Corp also has a prototype for a virtual
reality headset for its Playstation 4 games console. The
headset, in development under the name "Project Morpheus", is
designed to project images that shift along with the movements
of a gamer's head.
The Note 4 features a crisper, 5.7-inch (14.5-cm) display in
a metal frame, reflecting Samsung's latest design strategy to
keep pace with rivals including Apple Inc, which is
expected to launch its first large-screen iPhone next week.
The new Galaxy Note 4 offers accessories designed to attract
gamers. It also has an improved pen stylus and related software
as a handwriting alternative to typing on a keyboard.
