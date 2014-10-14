SEOUL Oct 14 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
does not expect a price war to break out in the
semiconductor industry next year even though it is ramping up
capacity, the chief executive of the world's biggest memory chip
maker said on Tuesday.
"We'll have to wait and see how things will go next year,
but there definitely will not be any game of chicken," Kwon
Oh-hyun told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event. A
Samsung spokeswoman confirmed his remarks to Reuters.
Memory chip makers have reported strong profits this year
thanks to better-than-expected demand for personal computers and
servers as well as careful capacity management. Analysts believe
industry conditions will remain favourable in 2015, forecasting
similar market dynamics.
Samsung's plan to invest 15.6 trillion won ($14.67 billion)
in a new South Korea chip plant stoked concerns about the
industry's profit outlook. Some investors worry that the firm
could ramp up supply and undercut prices to squeeze rivals like
SK Hynix Inc and Micron Technology Inc.
Analysts have downplayed the likelihood of such aggressive
behaviour, noting that production from the facility will not
begin until 2017. They say margins in the memory business are
important to Samsung, given the mobile division's falling
smartphone profits.
