* No Snapdragon processor in next Galaxy S phone - Bloomberg
* Samsung to use own processor instead - Bloomberg
* Move could boost Samsung's struggling foundry ops -
analysts
SEOUL, Jan 21 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
will not use Qualcomm Inc's processors for
the next version of the South Korean technology giant's flagship
Galaxy S smartphone, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing
unidentified sources.
Such an outcome would be a blow for Qualcomm's prospects for
2015, with the company already having guided for
weaker-than-usual annual revenue growth in a five-year outlook
issued in November. Samsung, the world's No.1 smartphone maker,
has been one of the U.S. company's top customers.
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 810 chip overheated during
Samsung's testing, Bloomberg reported. The South Korean company
will use its own processors instead, Bloomberg said.
A Qualcomm spokesman declined to comment on the report. A
Samsung spokeswoman said the company does not comment on
rumours.
Analysts have said the Snapdragon 810 chip has been dealing
with a variety of performance issues that may not be corrected
in time for the launch of Samsung's next Galaxy S smartphone.
The South Korean firm is widely expected to unveil the
device on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress trade show
in early March. Samsung will need to ensure that the phone does
not disappoint in order to keep its global market share from
slipping further, analysts said.
Samsung has already used its own Exynos processors in
flagship devices such as the Galaxy S5 to some extent, though
analysts said Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips were more widely used.
Greater adoption of Exynos chips in Samsung smartphones would
help boost sales for the struggling foundry business.
"Samsung will likely show off the new Galaxy S phone in
about a month and a half, so one would have to assume that the
chips have been tested a fair amount in order for them to be
used," said HMC Investment analyst Greg Roh.
Successful deployment of Exynos chips in flagship Samsung
smartphones will help burnish the company's credentials as a
chip designer and manufacturer, Roh said. This could help its
foundry business attract more orders from the likes of Apple Inc
, he said.
