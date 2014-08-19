SEOUL Aug 19 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said on Tuesday it had acquired U.S. air conditioner
distributor Quietside LLC as part of its push to strengthen its
"smart home" business.
It is the South Korean firm's second such acquisition within
a week after it said on Friday it had purchased SmartThings, a
U.S.-based platform developer which builds apps that allow users
to monitor, control and automate devices at home.
So-called "smart homes" enable users to control multiple
household appliances from a mobile device and are an area of
increasing focus for technology companies like Samsung
Electronics, the world's biggest maker of smartphones.
A Samsung Electronics spokesman said the South Korean
company acquired 100 percent of Quietside, but declined to
elaborate on the price or other details.
"Because air conditioning products are a necessity in all
buildings, including homes and offices, this acquisition is
expected to be of help to our future smart home business,"
Samsung Electronics said in a statement.
Samsung Electronics aims to become the world's top home
appliances maker by 2015, ahead of Whirlpool Corp.
Quietside, which has around 500 stores in the United States,
sells air conditioners for homes and offices.
(1 US dollar = 1,017.5000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)