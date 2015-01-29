BRIEF-NII Holdings reports qtrly net loss per common share, basic and diluted $0.92
* Qtrly net loss per common share, basic and diluted $0.92 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
* Company executive says in talks with external customers about supplying Samsung's own Exynos mobile processors
* Samsung sees higher capital expenditures for the system chips business this year vs 2014, does not offer concrete figures
* Company says has enough customers in place to absorb increase in production for foundry business Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
* DHX Media - qtrly revenue C$78.3 million versus C$84.1 million; qtrly diluted earnings per common share C$0.06; qtrly diluted adjusted earnings per common share C$0.06