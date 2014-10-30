(Corrects average price of $190 is for handsets and tablets
combined, not just handsets)
SEOUL Oct 30 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said on Thursday that it expects average selling
prices for handsets to increase in the fourth quarter due to a
rise in high-end smartphone sales.
Robert Yi, Samsung's head of investor relations, did not
specify how much prices would rise, with the average selling
price for handsets and tablets combined in the third quarter
about $190.
Yi also told analysts during a conference call that
shipments of handsets and tablets in the October-December period
would be similar to the third quarter.
