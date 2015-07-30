* Q2 op profit 6.9 trln won, matches guidance
* Flags weaker smartphone market growth in H2
* Won't pay "special dividend," shares fall
(Recasts, adds further earnings details, comments)
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, July 30 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
on Thursday offered a downbeat outlook for the
second half of the year as smartphone market growth slows and
ahead of the expected release of new iPhones from arch rival
Apple Inc.
The firm also reported a 4 percent fall in second-quarter
profit and ruled out a "special dividend" similar to a big
year-end payout for 2014. That disappointed investors, pushing
its stock lower as pressure grows on Korean firms to return more
capital to shareholders.
Samsung's dominance is being chipped away at the low-to-mid
end by Chinese rivals such as Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
and in the premium segment by Apple, while some markets
show signs of saturation. Researcher TrendForce last week cut
its 2015 global smartphone market growth forecast to 8.2 percent
from 11.6 percent earlier.
Samsung remained the top smartphone maker in April-June, but
shipments fell in part due to an inability to build enough
curved-screen Galaxy S6 edge handsets, analysts said. The firm
said its mobile division will launch new larger-screen phones in
the third quarter but may not be able to improve earnings.
"I don't think there's much to expect from Samsung in the
third quarter," said fund manager Park Jung-hoon at HDC Asset
Management.
Second-quarter profit was 6.9 trillion won, matching the
company's estimate issued earlier this month.
"While 2H 2015 is expected to present mounting challenges,
the company will try to improve earnings," Samsung said on
Thursday.
Samsung's mobile business booked a 38 percent decline in
April-June operating profit at 2.76 trillion won. It expects
smartphone shipments to rise in the third quarter from the
second, but said average selling prices could fall due to price
adjustments for S6 models aimed at boosting sales.
The firm has brought forward the launch of its latest Galaxy
Note phone to August from September, while a person familiar
with the matter told Reuters that it plans a larger version of
the S6 edge. But new iPhones in September would limit Samsung's
third-quarter sales growth, analysts said.
On the bright side, Samsung's chips division reported profit
of 3.40 trillion won, its highest since the third quarter of
2010, due to demand for memory chips and sales growth in mobile
processors.
Samsung doubled its interim dividend, but did not comment on
potential stock buybacks and hinted that it would not repeat
2014's "special increase".
Investors hoped the company, faced with limited earnings
upside in the near term, would use its 61.8 trillion won cash
and equivalents to boost the stock price.
Samsung shares were down 3.5 percent as of 0426 GMT, near
their lowest since November 2014. The benchmark index was down
0.5 percent.
($1 = 1,164.6000 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Additional reporting by Sohee Kim;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Christopher Cushing)