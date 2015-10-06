* Samsung expected to post first qtrly profit rise in 2 yrs
* Smartphone revamp struggles to gain traction
* Mobile market share, margins continue to slide
* Company pinning hopes on Samsung Pay
SEOUL, Oct 6 More than a year into the overhaul
of its smartphone lineup, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
has yet to find a way to reverse a slide in market share or
margins, clouding its growth outlook and fuelling investor
impatience.
The world's largest handset maker is forecast on Wednesday
to guide for its first annual increase in quarterly profit in
two years following a dismal third quarter in 2014, but profits
and mobile margins are expected to contract on a sequential
basis.
Samsung has tried various fixes for its phone business. At
the lower end it launched new products targeting markets such as
India, while at the high end it switched from plastic to metal,
introduced curved screens and cut the price for its flagship
Galaxy S6 devices after sales fell short of high expectations in
the second quarter.
While those measures have lifted Samsung from its earnings
trough, they have not been enough to regain market share from
Apple Inc at the high end and Chinese markers at the
lower end, or convince investors that the company is back on
track for sustained growth.
"Samsung is at a standstill," said Kim Hyun-su, fund manager
for IBK Asset Management. "It's having trouble finding a way to
create new demand for its smartphones."
The South Korean electronics giant's stock trades at a
forward price-to-book ratio of 0.9 - the lowest since 2002,
according to Thomson Reuters data. It is under pressure again to
return some of a cash pile of 61.8 trillion won ($53 billion) as
of end-June through dividends or share buybacks.
MOBILE WOES
A Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate poll of 30 analysts tips
Samsung's July-September operating profit to have risen 64
percent to 6.7 trillion won, marking the first pickup since a
record profit in the third quarter of 2013.
Smartphone makers other than Apple are finding it tough to
compete on any basis besides price, as new hardware features can
be quickly matched by rivals. Samsung lacks service or software
offerings that can pique consumer interest and not easily be
replicated, a problem it hopes its recently launched Samsung Pay
service can help address.
Brokerage HMC Investment expects Samsung's mobile division's
operating margin fell to 7.7 percent in the third quarter from
10.6 percent in April-June. Though overall phone shipments
likely rose, the brokerage says the greater share of lower-end
products and price cuts for the Galaxy S6 models weighed.
Samsung's semiconductor business probably remained its top
earner for the fifth straight quarter as new premium phones came
to market. In addition to its own devices, Samsung supplies
chips to new Apple iPhones.
Lacking significant growth drivers, Samsung faces pressure
to boost capital returns to placate frustrated shareholders.
"A share buyback would at least send a message that the
company has investor interests in mind," IBK's Kim said.
($1 = 1,164.6000 won)
