SEOUL, April 7 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd said on Thursday its first-quarter operating
profit likely rose 10.4 percent from a year earlier, beating
market expectations as strong sales of its flagship smartphones
appeared to have lifted mobile business earnings.
Samsung, in a regulatory filing, estimated its January-March
profit at 6.6 trillion won ($5.7 billion), compared with the 5.6
trillion won tipped by a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate
derived from a survey of 23 analysts. This marked the highest
level since the third quarter of 2015.
Samsung also expects its first-quarter revenue to have risen
4 percent from a year earlier to 49 trillion won. The company
did not provide details on its trading performance for the
period, and will disclose full earnings in late April.
($1 = 1,154.2000 won)
