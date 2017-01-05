SEOUL Jan 6 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said on Friday its fourth-quarter operating profit
likely rose 50 percent from a year earlier, beating expectations
as memory chips and displays likely made up for the scrapped
Galaxy Note 7 smartphone.
Samsung said October-December profit was likely 9.2 trillion
won ($7.8 billion), compared with 8.2 trillion won tipped by a
Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate from a survey of 21
analysts.
Revenue for the quarter was likely down 0.6 percent to 53
trillion won, the company said. Samsung did not provide further
details and will release full earnings results at end-January.
($1 = 1,180.5500 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)