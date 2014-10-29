SEOUL Oct 30 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said third-quarter profit fell 60.1 percent from a
year earlier to the lowest in more than three years, as earnings
for the mobile division continued to shrink.
The world's top smartphone maker on Thursday reported a
July-September operating profit of 4.1 trillion won ($3.90
billion), in line with its estimates issued earlier in October.
Profit for the mobile division, which drove Samsung's
earnings growth in 2012 and 2013, shrank to 1.75 trillion won
from 6.70 trillion won a year earlier. This was the weakest
since the second quarter of 2011.
(1 US dollar = 1,052.4000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)