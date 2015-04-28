SEOUL, April 29 South Korean tech giant Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd on Wednesday reported
January-March operating profit fell 29.6 percent from a year
earlier, in line with the firm's earnings guidance, as strong
chip sales offset a weaker mobile division.
In its strongest result in three quarters, the company
reported a 6 trillion won ($5.64 billion) operating profit for
the first quarter, compared with the 5.9 trillion won it had
guided for.
Profit for the mobile division fell to 2.74 trillion won
from 6.43 trillion won a year earlier, although it rose from the
previous quarter as the firm rolled out new mid-range products
in major markets.
($1 = 1,063.8100 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)