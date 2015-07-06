SEOUL, July 7 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday that operating profit for the April-June quarter will likely be 6.9 trillion won ($6.13 billion), down 4 percent from a year earlier.

This was worse than the 7.2 trillion won average forecast from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 39 analysts. ($1 = 1,125.1800 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)