SEOUL, July 30 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said on Thursday its April-June operating profit
fell 4 percent from a year earlier, in line with its earnings
guidance, hurt by a supply shortage for one of its main
smartphone models.
Samsung, the world's top smartphone maker, reported a 6.9
trillion won ($5.9 billion) profit for the second quarter,
matching a preliminary estimate given early this month. It was
its best quarterly operating profit in a year.
Profit for the mobile division fell to 2.76 trillion won
from 4.42 trillion won a year earlier. Analysts say the South
Korean firm struggled to meet demand for the S6 edge phone
because the curved screen for the device is harder to make.
($1 = 1,161.1200 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)