SEOUL Oct 7 South Korean tech giant Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday its
July-September operating profit likely leapt 79.8 percent from a
year earlier, beating expectations and marking its first
quarterly profit growth in eight quarters.
Samsung, in a regulatory filing, estimated its third-quarter
profit at 7.3 trillion won ($6.29 billion), compared with 6.7
trillion won tipped by a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate poll of
30 analysts. The firm reported a 4.1 trillion won profit a year
earlier.
Samsung also expects its third-quarter revenue to have risen
7.5 percent from a year earlier to 51 trillion won. The firm
will disclose full results in late October.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)