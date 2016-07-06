SEOUL, July 7 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday its April-June operating profit likely rose 17.4 percent from a year earlier, beating expectations as strong sales of its flagship smartphones boosted margins.

Samsung, in a regulatory filing, estimated its second-quarter profit to be 8.1 trillion won ($7.01 billion), the highest in more than two years and above an average forecast of 7.8 trillion won derived from a Thomson Reuters survey of 16 analysts. The firm will offer more detailed results around the end of this month.

Revenue for the quarter rose 3 percent from a year earlier to 50 trillion won. ($1 = 1,156.2500 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)