SEOUL, July 28 South Korean tech giant Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday its
second-quarter operating profit rose 18 percent from a year
earlier to its best in more than two years, propelled by a
pickup in smartphone earnings.
Samsung said in a regulatory filing its April-June operating
profit was 8.1 trillion won ($7.17 billion), matching the 8.1
trillion won it guided for in early July. Revenue for the
quarter rose 4.9 percent to 50.9 trillion won.
The mobile division operating profit jumped 57 percent from
a year earlier to 4.32 trillion won, the highest in two years.
($1 = 1,130.2900 won)
