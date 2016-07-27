SEOUL, July 28 South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday its second-quarter operating profit rose 18 percent from a year earlier to its best in more than two years, propelled by a pickup in smartphone earnings.

Samsung said in a regulatory filing its April-June operating profit was 8.1 trillion won ($7.17 billion), matching the 8.1 trillion won it guided for in early July. Revenue for the quarter rose 4.9 percent to 50.9 trillion won.

The mobile division operating profit jumped 57 percent from a year earlier to 4.32 trillion won, the highest in two years. ($1 = 1,130.2900 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)