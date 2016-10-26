SEOUL Oct 27 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
on Thursday said its operating profit fell 30
percent year-on-year in the quarter marred by the withdrawal of
its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, sinking to its lowest level in
two years.
The world's top smartphone maker said third-quarter
operating profit was 5.2 trillion won ($4.57 billion), matching
its revised guidance. The firm had initially estimated a 7.8
trillion won profit but cut its guidance to reflect losses
incurred in the withdrawal of the fire-prone Note 7s.
Samsung's mobile division booked an operating profit of 100
billion won, the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2008.
($1 = 1,136.6900 won)
