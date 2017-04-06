SEOUL, April 7 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd estimated on Friday its first-quarter operating
profit rose 48 percent from a year earlier, beating expectations
as strong memory chip prices likely padded margins.
Samsung, in a regulatory filing, said its January-March
profit was likely 9.9 trillion won ($8.76 billion), compared
with an average forecast of 9.4 trillion won from a Thomson
Reuters survey of 18 analysts.
Revenue likely rose 0.4 percent from a year earlier to 50
trillion won, Samsung said.
The company did not elaborate on its performance and will
disclose detailed earnings in late April.
($1 = 1,130.0900 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)