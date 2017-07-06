Samsung Electronics says Q2 operating profit likely rose 72 pct y/y

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Friday said its second-quarter operating profit likely rose 72 percent from a year earlier to a new record, beating analyst estimates, as strong memory chip prices helped widen margins.

Samsung, in a regulatory filing, said April-June profit was likely 14 trillion won ($12.11 billion), its highest ever and better than the 13.1 trillion won average of 19 analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll.

Revenue likely jumped 18 percent from a year earlier to 60 trillion won.

The firm did not elaborate on its performance and will disclose detailed earnings in late July. ($1 = 1,156.4200 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)