MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 1
DUBAI, May 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL Oct 30 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
* Samsung executive says aims for stable double-digit profit margin rate from the mobile business going forward
* Company says expects Galaxy Note 4 to outsell predecessor Galaxy Note 3, cites stronger North America and Western Europe sales so far
* Samsung also says looking at opportunities for quantum dot display technology for television products; no specifics on whether or when it might release quantum dot TVs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
DUBAI, May 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, May 1 China's box office sales grew at their fastest pace in over a year in April, driven by the U.S. action movie "The Fate of the Furious", the eighth instalment of the high-octane fast car franchise.