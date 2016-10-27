SEOUL Oct 27 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said on Thursday it will examine every aspect of the
Galaxy Note 7 such as hardware, software and the manufacturing
process to determine the root cause of the fires that led to the
phone's cancellation.
Samsung Co-Chief Executive J.K. Shin said at a shareholder
meeting that Samsung had sold 1.47 million new replacement
Galaxy Note 7s using different batteries. Samsung secured 90
devices following 119 incidents of fire, of which 55 were
relevant to the battery issue and another 19 are under
investigation.
The firm said it is working with regulators and third-party
experts to conduct a thorough investigation.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen
Coates)