BRIEF-NII Holdings reports qtrly net loss per common share, basic and diluted $0.92
* Qtrly net loss per common share, basic and diluted $0.92 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Samsung Electronics Co ltd
* Expects both shipments and average selling price for handsets to increase in Q1 vs Q4
* Company says has bought back 2.45 trillion won ($2.26 billion) worth of common and preferred shares as of late January
* Firm also says Q1 profitability for components businesses likely will not improve due to seasonally weaker demand. Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,086.4000 won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
* Qtrly net loss per common share, basic and diluted $0.92 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DHX Media - qtrly revenue C$78.3 million versus C$84.1 million; qtrly diluted earnings per common share C$0.06; qtrly diluted adjusted earnings per common share C$0.06