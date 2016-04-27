(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Chip profits to fall, but firm better off than rivals
-analysts
* Lead in premium smartphone, storage products key for
Samsung
* Smartphone business also a cushion for world's No. 2
chipmaker
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, April 27 Gloom may be settling over much
of the world's semiconductor industry but Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd is expected to cope better than most due to its
strong technological edge, enabling it to boost market share for
some key products and possibly even lift revenue.
A plunge in PC sales and slower growth for smartphones
globally has hit the sector hard, prompting Intel Corp
to say this month it would cut up to 12,000 jobs.
Qualcomm has said fiscal third-quarter chip
shipments could fall as much as 22 percent, while SK Hynix Inc
on Tuesday reported a 65 percent slide in quarterly
operating income - its weakest result in three years.
Samsung, which reports its first-quarter earnings on
Thursday, is also hurting. Chip profits - which accounted for
just under half of its overall 2015 operating income - are
widely expected to fall, with some analysts predicting a drop of
more than 10 percent in January-March from a year earlier.
But if its rivals are getting pummelled, the South Korean
tech giant is merely bruised and is in many ways benefiting as
clients shift towards premium power-conserving DRAM chips for
smartphones, as well as solid-state drives for data storage
using 3D NAND chips.
"The technological gap between Samsung and its competitors
in fields such as DRAM and NAND has been widening lately, which
helps the company avoid the rate of profit decline seen at other
firms," said Song Myung-sub, an analyst at HI Investment &
Securities.
Even with a first-quarter drop of around 10 percent,
Samsung's chip operating profit is expected to be nearly five
times that of SK Hynix.
The world's No. 2 chipmaker also happens to run the world's
biggest smartphone business, giving it a captive customer for
its chips that none of its rivals have.
"This is a safehouse they can go to," said Avril Wu, an
analyst at research firm Trendforce.
Healthy initial sales for Samsung's new flagship Galaxy S7
smartphones are expected to be the main driver of first-quarter
operating profit, which the firm has said likely rose 10.4
percent from a year earlier to 6.6 trillion won ($5.8 billion).
DOMINANT POSITION
Of its key products, analysts are most upbeat about
Samsung's NAND chip prospects. Samsung was the first to mass
produce NAND flash chips using a technology called 3D NAND,
helping it assume a dominant position in higher-margin products
such as solid-state hard drives for computers and servers.
BNP Paribas expects the South Korean firm's NAND revenue to
climb 16 percent and NAND operating profit to jump 69 percent
this year. Shipments will also likely outpace the industry
average, allowing Samsung to seize more market share, it said in
a report.
The technology is already contributing to Samsung's profits,
analysts say, adding that this is not the case for main NAND
rivals Toshiba Corp, SK Hynix and Micron Technology Inc
which are estimated to be as much as three years behind.
Investors and analysts also point to Samsung's superior
production technology for DRAM chips, saying the firm is ahead
of its closest rivals by at least a year. It can mass produce
smaller chips than rivals, which boosts performance and
conserves power as well as increasing the number that can be
made from a single wafer.
Samsung commanded 58 percent of the mobile DRAM market as of
the fourth quarter of 2015, according to TrendForce. Mobile DRAM
revenue also accounted for more than half of Samsung's overall
DRAM sales for October-March, TrendForce's data shows.
($1 = 1,134.2 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)