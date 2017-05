People are silhouetted as they pose with mobile devices in front of a screen projected with a Samsung logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

SEOUL Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) on Wednesday said the average selling price of its handsets will likely rise in the second quarter as the firm rolls out its new flagship Galaxy S6 smartphones.

Samsung head of investor relations Robert Yi said in a conference call that the average selling price of the firm's handsets during the January-March quarter was about $200. He said smartphones accounted for more than 80 percent of the 99 million handsets shipped during that period.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)