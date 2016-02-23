SEOUL Feb 23 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd aims to sell its majority stake in unlisted
medical equipment maker Samsung Medison Co Ltd, South Korea's
ChosunBiz reported on Tuesday citing unidentified sources.
ChosunBiz said Samsung Electronics will formally start the
sales process for its 68.5 percent stake in Samsung Medison in
March and has already begun searching for potential buyers. The
report said Samsung Medison's weak earnings is driving the
decision to sell the company.
The report did not say how much the stake might be sold for.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)