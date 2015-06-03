SEOUL, June 3 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd said on Wednesday that it will expand its
Samsung Pay mobile payments service to markets such as China and
Europe after an initial launch in South Korea and the United
States later this year.
Rhee Injong, a Samsung executive vice president, told
investors at a company event in Seoul that the firm is looking
at a "September time frame" for the initial launch of the mobile
payments service in South Korea and the U.S., coinciding with
the launch of the firm's next flagship smartphone model.
He said Samsung will also launch the service in areas such
as South America and Australia without giving a specific
timeline.
