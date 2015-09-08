(Corrects name of new smartwatch in para 15 to Gear S2 from
Galaxy Gear S2, changes date in dateline)
* Samsung says new payments service off to good start in
S.Korea
* Pay service aimed at boosting sales of Samsung devices -
exec
* Firm likely to launch cheaper Samsung Pay-running phones
in 2016
* Some analysts say intensifying competition may limit
impact
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Sept 9 In a new Samsung Electronics Co
ad, a mysterious monk strides through a supermarket
to a hip-hop beat using his staff to wizard groceries into a
cart. At the checkout, an acolyte whips out a smartphone to
settle up using Samsung's new mobile payment system, as if by
magic.
The tongue-in-cheek nod to martial arts movies is a plug for
Samsung Pay, a technology to be rolled out in the United States
later this month that allows customers to pay for goods by
simply placing their handsets on or next to a point-of-sale
terminal.
Since its Aug. 20 launch in South Korea, Samsung says the
service is beating internal expectations by averaging 25,000 new
users and more than $620,000 in transactions per day.
The world's top smartphone maker is trying to push into
mobile payments, a sector seen by researcher IDC as being worth
$1 trillion in 2017, as part of a drive to stem market share
losses to Apple Inc, Huawei Technologies Co
and Xiaomi Inc.
Gartner says Samsung's global smartphone market share fell
to 21.9 percent in April-June from 26.2 percent a year earlier.
Samsung Executive Vice President Rhee In-jong said in an
interview the firm will likely launch new mid and low-tier
smartphones compatible with Samsung Pay next year. "The way to
protect pricing power, even for low-end or mid-range phones, is
to offer a service that users can't get elsewhere," he said.
The firm hopes the new service will set its phones apart
from competing devices and compel users to pay a bit more for
the universal convenience it offers. But with Apple already
offering payments and others like Google Inc preparing
to launch Android Pay, some analysts say Samsung's relatively
late entry and weaker software ecosystem pose challenges.
"Samsung Pay is a necessary step in the right direction but
it doesn't guarantee increased sales of smartphones for the
company," said IDC analyst Shiv Putcha.
Apple and Google did not respond to requests for comment on
how they perceive Samsung's mobile pay services.
BUILDING A BASE
Samsung has declined to disclose its overall investment in
launching Samsung Pay, which follows the February acquisition of
mobile payments start-up LoopPay for $230 million.
Samsung's system offers wider coverage than rivals because
it allows users to make payments by putting their phone on, or
near, magnetic stripe card readers already in wide use. It has
signed up credit card firms and banks such as Visa,
MasterCard and Chase as partners.
By comparison, Apple Pay, launched last September, requires
retailers to install new equipment compatible with its service.
Cho Min-kyung, a Seoul office worker who recently tried out
Samsung Pay through her Galaxy S6 phone, said the service was
convenient because it cuts out the hassle of having to carry
around both her wallet and phone every time she heads out.
In a research report, brokerage SK Securities said Samsung
Pay may be helping shipments. Estimated South Korea sales of
Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 edge+ devices - which support
Samsung Pay - for the first three days after launch were more
than double comparable sales of the Note 4 and Note Edge
handsets last year.
Samsung executive Rhee declined to give targets on Samsung
Pay, though he said the company, for now, was focused on adding
new users, rather than making money. Samsung's Gear S2
smartwatches, which go on sale in October, are also compatible
with Samsung Pay.
The service will expand to China and countries in Europe and
Latin America, and Rhee said Samsung is considering additional
measures such as online payments to further beef up the service.
Beyond Samsung Pay, he said the firm will increase investment
and acquisitions to bolster software and services.
"We're looking at every company that could give some new
element of differentiation for our devices," Rhee said.
($1 = 1,199.2000 Korean won)
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)